The fundraiser kicked off today, beginning a six-week campaign to raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Roaring Springs kicked off the 23rd annual "Great Dolphin Dunk Fundraiser" that aims to raise $30,000 over the next six weeks for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County.

"In the past 23 years the Great Dolphin Dunk has raised over $1 million in cash and in-kind donations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Ada County," a news release stated. "The Boys & Girls Clubs provide essential support to over 4,600 kids, including academic support, healthy meals, and a safe place to go after school and in the summer. The cost to join the clubs in Boise, Garden City, Meridian, and Kuna is affordable for all families."

People can buy an inflatable dolphin for $5 from this link, and at the end of the campaign, August 13, the dolphins are dropped in the roaring Springs "Endless River" to see which one comes out first.

This year, the prizes are 1st Place, Roaring Springs 2023/2024 Season Passes for four, 2nd Place, $500 donated by Bent Nail Inspections, 3rd Place, $500 donated by P1FCU and 4th Place is one year of pizza from Idaho Pizza Company.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.