Opening day set for Boise River floating season

Raft and tube rentals will be available at the put-in area at Barber Park.

BOISE, Idaho — Floating season on the Boise River officially begins June 29.

Just in time for a heat wave that's in the forecast, Boise Parks and Recreation and Ada County Parks and Waterways made the announcement Wednesday morning.

River flows have dropped to about 1,200 cubic feet per second, within the range that's typical for official float team, and members of the Boise Fire Department are wrapping up initial mitigation of major hazards along the six-mile stretch of river from Barber Park to Ann Morrison Park.

Starting Thursday, equipment rentals and other services will be offered at Barber Park, and shuttle service will be offered between Barber and Ann Morrison parks. Equipment rental hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking is available at Barber Park for a $7 fee. Parking in Ann Morrison Park is free. However, there will be no parking in Ann Morrison Park on July 4.

The Boise River is never really closed, but when conditions are dangerous, people who end up needing a rescue may be responsible for covering the costs of that rescue. Also, tube and raft rentals at Barber Park and shuttle service between Barber and Ann Morrison parks don't begin until river flow rates are within the range that's considered safe, and until Boise Fire teams have swept the floating route for major hazards.

In Wednesday morning's news release, Boise Parks and Recreation said Float the Boise partners have been in regular contact with water managers at the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as flows out of Lucky Peak Reservoir decreased.

Even though the water's not running as fast as it was during the spring and firefighters have been doing hazard-reduction work, it's important to remember that the Boise River is a natural waterway and conditions can change quickly.

"Please remember – a safe float is a fun float," said Scott Koberg, director of Ada County Parks and Waterways. "Everyone on the water needs the proper equipment for a trip down the Boise River. Float season agency partners have been preparing for this moment for weeks so we're all excited to share this news with the community just in time for the holiday weekend."

Parks officials have a few things to remember if you're planning to float:

Be courteous to neighbors. Only park in designated areas.

Wear protective footwear and proper clothing to lower the chances of possible injury.

Drinking alcohol on the Boise River is illegal. Glass containers of any kind are prohibited.

Know how to swim and educate yourself about the hazards of moving water.

Avoid low-hanging branches and banks with snags. Float in the middle of the river. Pay attention to what is coming downstream.

Never float alone. Use the buddy system and keep your group intact.

Know where you are going to put in and take out. The recommended start and end points are Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park. The area immediately downstream from Ann Morrison Park contains hazards.

Have a backup plan if a raft or tube leaks or other emergency occurs. A cell phone in a dry bag can be useful.

Never tie rafts or floats together.

Under Idaho law, children 14 years of age and younger are required to wear a life jacket on the water. Emergency responders recommend that everyone who floats the river wear a life jacket for their own safety.

Have fun!

More information about floating the Boise River is available here.

It's go time!💧🛟

