Sandy Point Beach re-opens at Lucky peak

The E.coli advisory is lifted and the beach is open to the public.

BOISE, Idaho — After an infestation of E.coli at Sandy Point Beach at Lucky Peak, the beach is back open. According to a manager at Lucky Peak, Surat Nicol, all water test samples have come back clean and the water is now safe.

The beach is also increasing water flow in advance, and during, the Fourth of July weekend. Staff believes that as the level of the Boise River has gone down, it increases water circulation.

"The level of the river was higher than the level of the pond," said Surat Nicol, manager of Lucky Peak State Park. "It was basically acting like a water cork."

To get more information, people can contact the park or the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation.

