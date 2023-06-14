The Boise River float season is still some time away

The Boise Parks and Recreation department says it will take some time before they feel comfortable making an official announcement.

BOISE, Idaho — Summer is here and many are excited to float the Boise River, but when exactly can people expect to enjoy the float season?

Normally, the season starts around mid-June to early July, but due to the dangerous conditions of the river Boise officials said the official open is still a while away.

Back in April, the flow rate of the Boise River was at 6,000 cubic feet per second, which is nearly four times what's considered safe for river floating.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the flow rate has decreased significantly, but not enough to allow the Boise Fire Department to clear the river of hazards that have been there since last float season.

The Boise Parks and Recreation department says it will take some time before they feel comfortable making an official announcement.

"We know there's a huge desire to start this really popular summertime activity in Boise," Bonnie Shelton, Communications Manager for Boise Parks and Recreation said. "Once some of these different steps fall into place. We'll have everything ready to go at Harbor Park and in Morrison Park to make that official float season announcement and get people on the river."

Officials want to remind everyone that it is still very dangerous to swim or play in the river. There are signs posted all along the river about the dangerous conditions.

Boise Parks and Recreation mentioned they have partnered with Ada County Parks and Waterways to launch floattheboise.org where they will have updates on the official opening date.

There will also be other information like safety tips for when float season is underway.

