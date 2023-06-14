Former Boise State linebacker makes Indoor Football League debut

Three-time All-Mountain West honoree and Boise State standout Ezekiel Noa made his debut with the San Diego Strike Force on Sunday, recording a pair of tackles.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise State middle linebacker and three-time All-Mountain West honoree Ezekiel Noa landed his first professional football opportunity last week.

Noa recently joined the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League mid-season. The four-year starter made his debut on Sunday in San Diego's 38-36 loss to the Northern Arizona Wranglers, recording a pair of tackles.

During the 2022 season on The Blue, Noa recorded 60 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss and 4.5 sacks – tied for best on the Bronco defense alongside Demitri Washington. In Boise State's Frisco Bowl win over North Texas, Noa earned Defensive MVP after posting 9 tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss and an interception he returned 52 yards.

At Boise State's Pro Day back in March, Noa moved well with a 4.31 shuttle time, 7.09 in the three-cone and 4.75 in the 40-yard dash. The California native also posted a 31-inch vertical and 21 reps on the bench press.

Despite a truckload of film in the City of Trees and a solid outing in front of scouts, Noa didn't earn an NFL opportunity this offseason. However, Noa stayed the course and is now apart of the Strike Force.

The Indoor Football League (IFL) was founded in 2008, and currently consists of 16 teams. San Diego sits in a three-way tie in the Western Conference standings with a 4-7 overall record and 3-4 record in conference play.

The Strike Force have four regular-season games remaining, including three-straight road contests. Noa's squad battles against the Tucson Sugar Skulls on Saturday, June 17. You can watch the contest on YouTube by clicking here.