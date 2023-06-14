Washed out: Flooding shuts down Highway 78 in Owyhee County

The closure of Highway 78 near Highway 45 began Tuesday evening after a thunderstorm moved over the area.

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — State Highway 78 remained closed early Wednesday morning, June 14, near the junction with Highway 45 in Owyhee County because of flooding on the road. The Idaho Transportation Department calls it a "major closure."

The highway was closed northwest of Murphy just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. An Owyhee County dispatcher said Wednesday morning that a thunderstorm brought heavy rain and flooding. County officials said in a Facebook post from Tuesday night that water and mud was over the road at milepost 28, that the road was impassible, and that no estimate for reopening was available.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there was no new word on the highway's condition, and it remained closed.

Video posted on Facebook by the Owyhee County Historical Museum shows the highway being completely washed out.

"A small, normally dry creek bed became a roaring current around 5:30 p.m. as a massive thunderstorm moved across the Snake River Plain just outside of Murphy. Highway 78 is currently closed until morning, when an evaluation can be made," the museum's post stated. It also said the museum would be closed Wednesday.

The museum will be closed tomorrow due to Highway 78 being washed out. A small normally dry Creek bed became a roaring current around 5:30 PM. As a massive thunderstorm moved across the snake river plane just outside of Murphy. Highway 78 is currently closed until morning when an evaluation can be made. ￼ Posted by Owyhee County Historical Museum on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

The Owyhee County Courthouse in Murphy also is closed Wednesday. County officials say anyone needing help with court business should call the Homedale court office at 208-337-4540. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

****CLOSURE NOTICE**** The Owyhee County Courthouse in Murphy, ID will be closed tomorrow June 14, 2023 due to Highway... Posted by Owyhee County on Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Watch more weather: