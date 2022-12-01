Man killed in rollover crash on I-84 in Boise

The 20-year-old from Houston, Texas, was traveling eastbound in a passenger van when he hit the back of another vehicle and rolled, according to Idaho State Police.

BOISE, Idaho — A 20-year-old man from Houston, Texas, was killed after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 in Boise, Idaho State Police reported Saturday morning.

Police said the crash happened around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, near milepost 49. ISP said the crash blocked the eastbound lanes of I-84 for more than three hours.

The man was traveling eastbound on I-84 in a Chevrolet passenger van, when he hit the back of a Saturn passenger van.

The Saturn, driven by a 42-year-old man from Garden City, hit the interstate barrier before coming to a stop. The van rolled and came to a stop on I-84.

According to Idaho State Police, the 20-year-old was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. On Saturday, ISP announced the Texas man died from his injuries.

Thursday's crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

Watch more Local News: