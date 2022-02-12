Car runs into front of Boise business

The business, Fidelity Investments, was fortunately closed at the time of the accident, and no other injuries have been reported.

BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night.

According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.

The Boise Police and Fire Departments responded to the incident, which happened around 6 p.m., near Emerald and Rifleman in Boise. Boise Fire stayed on the scene to keep the building stabilized until the property owner was able to contact a business to board up the building.

Video credit: Tanyon Derrick

