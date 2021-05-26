Tourists urged to make The McCall Promise

"This summer will look a lot more familiar to McCall's frequent visitors than last summer, with the return of large events like the Fourth of July Fireworks and many other exciting things planned and hosted by our local businesses," McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said. "The goal of this effort is to remind our visitors of the qualities that originally attracted them to the community of McCall and of their role in preserving that character."



The McCall Promise reads:



"There is something about McCall. The natural wonders, the people, the small-town charm. If you live here or have had a chance to visit, you get it. That spark, that uniqueness, is something we want to ensure isn't lost for future generations."



The initiative asks people to promise to observe the following principles: