Tourists urged to make The McCall Promise

MCCALL, Idaho — With Memorial Day weekend just around the corner and the COVID-19 vaccine being rolled out, the city of McCall is anticipating more visitors in the coming weeks.
So, the city is asking visitors to follow some guidelines they are calling The McCall Promise.
"This summer will look a lot more familiar to McCall's frequent visitors than last summer, with the return of large events like the Fourth of July Fireworks and many other exciting things planned and hosted by our local businesses," McCall Area Chamber spokesperson McKenzie Kraemer said. "The goal of this effort is to remind our visitors of the qualities that originally attracted them to the community of McCall and of their role in preserving that character."
The McCall Promise reads:
"There is something about McCall. The natural wonders, the people, the small-town charm. If you live here or have had a chance to visit, you get it. That spark, that uniqueness, is something we want to ensure isn't lost for future generations."
The initiative asks people to promise to observe the following principles:
- Avoid left-hand turns during high-traffic times
- Brake for pedestrians and bikes and town deer
- Do not invent my own trail while seeking the trail less traveled.
- Say please and thank you like my parents taught me and remember to tip my servers.
- Stand in awe of the local wildlife, but not stand too close
- I will drown my campfire
- Respect the natural wonders, and do my part to keep the water and the land as I found it
- Respect no wake zones
- Leave No Trace, take my trash with me
"So join us," Kraemer said. "Show your love for McCall and sign on the virtual dotted line. Leave this place better than you found it, and win sweet prizes along the way. We will draw one winner in June and one winner in December for a weekend retreat."
VisitMcCall.org for up-to-date details regarding Fourth of July plans and other summer events.