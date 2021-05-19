McCall voters back library bond

The bond passed 608 to 172, with 78% of voters backing the measure.

MCCALL, Idaho — A $4.2 million to add onto the City of McCall's library facility won the support of voters Tuesday.

The bond passed 608 to 172, with nearly 78% of voters backing the measure.

The money will go towards building and furnishing a new addition to the library, as well as renovations to the existing building. Officials say some of the updates are aimed at making the 50-year-old site more accessible for people with mobility issues.