Boise schools to offer free summer meals program

The meals are available to children ages one through 18 at a number of parks, schools and libraries throughout Boise.

BOISE, Idaho — Once the school year is over, many Idaho families struggle to feed their children. Thousands of children rely of free and reduced-price lunches and breakfast they get at school.

To help some of those families, the Boise School District announced that it will be providing free summer meals to children ages one through 18 at a number of parks, schools and libraries.

Lunch and breakfast or snacks (depending on location) will be served Monday through Friday beginning June 1st through July 23rd, 2021.

The Boise School District is able to provide free summer meals for children through participation in the federally-funded Summer Food Service Program.

For dates, times and locations, review the list below:



Free Summer Meals - Breakfast + Lunch



Served 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. • Monday - Friday • June 1st - July 23rd, no meal service at any of the locations on July 5th (federal holiday)



• West Jr. High (8371 W Salt Creek Ct)

• Morley Nelson (7701 W Northview St)



Served 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. • Monday - Friday • June 21st - July 23rd



• Garfield (1914 S Broadway Ave) • Whitney (1609 S Owyhee St)

• Grace Jordan (6411 W Fairfield Ave) • Whittier(301 N 29th St)

Served 11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. • Monday - Friday • June 1st - July 9th



• Frank Church High School (8051 W Salt Creek Ct)

Grab & Go Lunch + Snack



Served 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. • Monday - Friday • June 1st - June 18th



•Boise Public Library Hillcrest (5246 Overland Rd)

Served 12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. • Monday - Friday • June 1st - July 23rd

•Borah Park (801 S Aurora Dr)

•Owyhee Park (3131 S Owyhee St)

•Winstead Park (6150 W Northview St)

•Cassia Park (4600 W Camas St)

•Sunset Park (2625 N 32nd St)

•Ivywild Park (416 W Ivywild St)

•Boise Public Library (715 S Capital Blvd)

Watch more 'Local News'