Boise schools expanding curbside meal services

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District announced Wednesday that is expanding the current curbside meal program to accommodate families while children are learning virtually. Free meals are available to all children 1-18 years of age regardless of eligibility status or district enrollment.



Starting Monday, Nov. 30th, expanded curbside meals are available for pick up Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Curbside meals will not available the week of Nov. 23rd when students are on Thanksgiving break.

Meals can be picked up from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:



• Capital High School - back of main building between school and sports fields

• Garfield Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Grace Jordan Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Hawthorne Elementary - kitchen service door at new building in back of school (drive thru)

• Hillcrest Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Horizon Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Jefferson Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Koelsch Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Morley Nelson Elementary - side of building (bus loop)

• Pierce Park Elementary - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Riverglen Jr High School - front of the building (parent pick up route)

• South Jr High School - front of the building (parent pick up route)

• Taft Elementary School - front of the building (parent pickup route)

• Timberline High School - student parking lot by school entrance nearest tennis courts

• West Jr High School - front of the building (parent pick up route)

• Whitney Elementary - side of building (bus loop)

• Whittier Elementary - side of building (bus loop)



Children do not need to be present to pick-up curbside meals. Meals can be picked-up by a parent, guardian, or sibling.

Curbside meals should be eaten off-site and are served sack style on a first-come, first-served basis. Each child is allowed one breakfast and one lunch per day; multiple days' worth of meals for each child may be picked up.