New Meridian library to open Monday

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The City of Meridian is getting ready to open its newest library.



The Meridian Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning to celebrate the opening of unBound, a new facility they say has access to emerging technologies.



The library opens on Monday, April 19. It will be in downtown Meridian at 722 NE 2nd Street. Mask will be required in the building.



The library is the first of four projects supported by the plant facilities levy, which was passed by Meridian voters during the 2019 election cycle.

