Nampa Public Library holds ribbon-cutting ceremony, reopens to the public

The library is back open to patrons with COVID-19 safety and physical distancing measures in place.

NAMPA, Idaho — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Nampa Public Library Monday morning.



Nampa Mayor Debbie Cling took part in the grand reopening ceremony along with other city leaders and representatives of Amazon who presented a $7,500 check to the library to expand STEM programming.

On Feb. 9, the Nampa Public Library Board of Trustees approved the Library Director Claire Connley’s recommendation to open the library to patrons starting Monday, March 15.



"I would like to thank our staff and our community for their understanding and support as we have navigated the challenges related to COVID-19,” Connley said. “We are happy at this time to be opening for patrons to browse the collection and will maintain all safety protocols."



The media was given a private tour to get a firsthand look at the new library experience with COVID-19 safety and physical distancing measures in place along with a look at the Collaboration Corner, which Amazon's grant will support.



All library staff will be wearing facial coverings and anyone entering the building is highly encouraged to wear masks over the nose and mouth as well. The library will provide masks for those who do not have one. Patrons are also asked to maintain a minimum of six feet distance from others. Meeting rooms will remain closed and technology will be minimal, though a limited number of public computers will be available.



The library will continue to maintain a flexible, responsive approach to library services. The holds pickup window is a permanent service and will remain available for those not wishing to enter the building to pick up their holds.



In the next few weeks, the library will be hiring and training new employees to bring staffing levels up to normal.



The library also announced four winners of its Dr. Seuss drawing contest with prizes from Amazon.



The Nampa Public Library hours beginning March 15 will be:



Monday-Thursday, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.



The holds pickup window will be open Monday thru Saturday and the permanent hours will be 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.

