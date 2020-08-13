Meridian Library offers delivery services during coronavirus pandemic

You will receive your requested item in 1 to 3 days if it doesn't have a hold.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Idahoans are looking for new sources of entertainment in this era of staying at home.

Luckily, Meridian residents can now get books delivered right to their doorstep.

The Meridian Library Home Delivery Service launched in May and delivered to 425 people that month.

In July, the library reached 564 people, delivering over 3,300 items.

“This is fulfilling that need to help get materials to the community while doing it in a contactless way,” Allie Poole, supervisor of the home delivery department at the Meridian Library said. “That’s books, movies, pretty much anything the library is offering from material check-outs right now.”

Patrons can go to the Meridian Library's website and pick the items they want from the catalog.

Library staff packs your items when they become available. Once materials are ready to be delivered, they are loaded into the delivery van each morning for the library's full-time delivery driver.

"Then (the driver) takes his iPad that has our routing software all built-in with his route in it and hits go and he starts driving, just dropping books off all day long," Poole said. "We’ve really enjoyed hearing from our community and we’re really glad we’re able to help out and get your library services even during a pandemic."

The library sends a text, notifying the resident their books are out for delivery.

If the requested book is on the shelf, expect it to come in 1 to 3 days.

Poole said the Meridian Library will continue its home delivery service even after the coronavirus pandemic.

