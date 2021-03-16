Ski season coming to an end at Soldier Mountain this weekend

The resort is celebrating the end of its winter season with a big party this Saturday.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — The first day of spring is this Saturday and one Idaho ski resort is getting ready to close for the season.

Solider Mountain Ski Area is celebrating the end of its winter season with a big party this Saturday.



They say this will be the final weekend the mountain will be open.



They are closing this Thursday to prepare for their season-ending party which will include a carboard box derby, a pond skim competition and live music, along with food, games and drinks.

