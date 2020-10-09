Soldier Mountain Ski Area to change hands again

Diane and Matt McFerran purchased the ski area, which sits on government-leased land, in 2015 for $149,000.

FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain Ski Area in eastern Idaho has been sold, the owners announced Thursday.

Diane and Matt McFerran purchased the ski area, which sits on government-leased land, in 2015 for $149,000.

The McFerrans put it back on the market in late 2018, but no deal was made. The owners listed Soldier Mountain in Craigslist the following summer, but again failed to attract a buyer.

But that has changed, the couple announced in a Facebook post.

"While we aren't going anywhere, we are selling the business, and we are so excited to announce new owners," Diane McFerran posted. "This team from Utah is passionate about skiing and snowboarding, has an extensive business background, and has so many planned improvements for your mountain experience. We can't wait for you to meet them!"

The McFerrans have not released the name of the buyers or how much the ski area sold for. It was previously on the market for an asking price of $800,000.