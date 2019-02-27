FAIRFIELD, Idaho — Soldier Mountain Ski Area will be closed Thursday due to massive amounts of snowfall and extreme avalanche warnings.



Mountain Manager Matt McFerran says the employees there will continue digging out to get the mountain safe for skiing this weekend.



Another foot of snow is expected through Thursday, but Friday we should get a break from the deluge with mostly sunny skies.

Here is the statement sent to the media Wednesday:



"Due to massive amounts of new snow with increasing density and current extreme avalanche warning in effect, Soldier Mountain be closed Thursday (Feb. 28) as we continue digging out and getting the Mountain safe for skiing Friday through Sunday (Mar 1 - 3). We still have another foot of snow on the way through Thursday, but Friday is shaping up to be mostly sunny and 27 degrees.

Thanks to our employees who have not only been digging themselves out, but also helping us try to stay ahead of this massive storm.

Sorry for any inconvenience, we strive to provide a safe fun day of skiing every day we are open and tomorrow will not be one of those days."