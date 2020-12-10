What Sun Valley, Brundage and other Idaho ski resorts are doing for coronavirus protocols

Idaho skiers and snowboarders can still safely enjoy winter recreation during the coronavirus pandemic.

BOISE, Idaho — Winter is right around the corner, and for many Treasure Valley residents, winter means digging the skis and snowboards out of storage and hitting the slopes.

This season, however, ski resorts may have new precautionary measures and guidelines for visitors to follow as COVID-19 remains present in Idaho.

Each ski resort's precautionary measures will look different. Being informed on what is expected of guests while visiting is the best way to ensure you can still enjoy a beloved Treasure Valley winter activity.

Here's what we know about each ski resort in the Treasure Valley.

Bogus Basin- Boise, Idaho

The winter season at Bogus Basin is set to begin on November 27, 2020, but could begin earlier if snow conditions allow for it. Tickets went on sale on Oct. 7 but guests are encouraged to call or visit the Bogus Basin website to purchase tickets when possible.

The sales office, located in Downtown Boise, will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Capacity in the office is limited and guests will be required to wear a face-covering when inside the building.

In order to limit the number of people on the hills during peak hours, Bogus Basin has expanded their night skiing hours. Night skiing will now take place from 3 to 10 p.m.

On peak business days, such as weekends and holidays, lift ticket sales will be limited until 3 p.m. when night skiing begins. This will be done to limit the number of people on the hill.

Lift attendants will be instructed to refrain from loading visitors with people they did not come to the resort with. They will also use every other lift to send visitors to the top of the hill.

While at Bogus Basin, face masks will be required when riding the lift, skiing, or snowboarding. Exceptions will be made when eating or sitting down at a table.

Read the full Winter 2020/21 plan here.

Brundage Mountain Resort- McCall, Idaho

As of September 10, Brundage Mountain Resort does not have any plans to change the reservation system for season pass holders, Select Cardholders, or daily ticket purchasers, but will assess the need for a reservation system as the season continues.

Face coverings will be required inside the lodge, in the lift line, and while being loaded into the lift. Lift attendants will be instructed to load different groups of people together but will accommodate those who prefer to ride alone and couples who prefer not to ride with people they do not know.

Personal belongings will not be allowed in the lodge but 150 new lockers have been added to accommodate visitors.

Learn more about food and beverage, ski lessons, overnight camping, and retail rental here.

Tamarack Resort- Tamarack, Idaho

Tamarack Resort has not yet updated its website with information regarding the winter season but did get approval from Central District Health for its phased reopening beginning on Saturday, May 16.

The phased approach prioritized the health and safety of employees, guests, and homeowners while resuming dining, lodging, and recreation-based activities.

"Our team has worked hard to reimagine every aspect of the Tamarack experience to ensure the health, safety, and comfort of everyone who will come and play at Tamarack's mountain playground this summer," said Scott Turlington, Tamarack president.

Starting May 16, Tamarack resumed its dining and lodging services and will also open its meadow hiking and biking trails while encouraging appropriate social distancing.

The Clearwater Coffee Shop and Village Market and Deli also reopened with enhanced health and safety protocols.

Construction on The Village at Tamarack will resume, including real estate tours of the Village residential units and the real estate gallery.

Additional reopening dates of other activities can be found here.

Guests are encouraged to visit TamarackIdaho.com for the latest days and hours of operations and to pre-book excursions.

The resort encourages all guests planning to visit Tamarack and surrounding mountain communities in Valley County to respect new protocols in place at local businesses and recreation areas – by continuing social distancing, wearing a mask in public, practicing good hand hygiene, and staying home when feeling sick.

Sun Valley Resort- Sun Valley, Idaho

Sun Valley Resort has adopted a number of new protocols to ensure guests are safe while visiting and employees are safe while working. The resort says it will implement these protocols under guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and Idaho Dept. of Health and Welfare.

The resort has added hand-sanitizing stations across the resort. They are also asking guests to maintain physical distance and have rearranged restaurant tables, pool seating, and retail outlets to ensure distance can be kept.

Cleaning and sanitizing procedures have been increased throughout the resort.

Sun Valley issued a mask ordinance early in the pandemic, therefore guests will be required to wear a mask in public resort spaces. Guests will also be asked to wash their hands, avoid touching their faces and high contact areas, and to refrain from visiting the resort if they are sick.

For resort specifics and more information on safety protocols, click here.

Soldier Mountain Ski Area- Fairfield, Idaho

Soldier Mountain Ski Area is "closely monitoring any and all policy changes in order to continue to do our part during the global pandemic." They also said ski areas are relatively low-risk outdoor recreation areas.

Soldier Mountain's winter plan discusses the safety of participating in skiing and snowboarding but does not specifically say what protocols will be adopted for the upcoming winter season.

Read more here.

Pomerelle Mountain Resort- Albion, Idaho

Similar to Soldier Mountain, Pomerelle Mountain Resort does not have specific safety protocols laid out on their website. However, they want to ensure their guests that skiing is a fairly safe outdoor recreation because skiers already cover their faces with gear and are able to maintain distance from others.

Read more here.

Watch more 'Idaho Life'