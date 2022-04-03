ISP investigating single vehicle collision in Lapwai

The SUV, driven by a 42-year-old man, was traveling westbound on Red Duck Lane, when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a dirt embankment.

LAPWAI, Idaho — Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision on Red Duck Lane in Lapwai early this morning.

A Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 42-year-old man from Lapwai, was traveling westbound on Red Duck Lane near US95, when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a dirt embankment, according to police.

The crash occurred Sunday morning, at approximately 7:33. The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver did not appear to be wearing his seatbelt.

Evidence found on the scene indicates that alcohol and/or other drugs may have been involved in the crash.

Idaho State Police are actively investigating the incident.

Watch more Local News: