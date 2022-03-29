6 vehicles involved in chain-reaction crash on U.S. 95

The pileup happened in dense fog in Nez Perce County, as drivers were beginning to ascend the Lewiston grade.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — A multi-vehicle crash shut down northbound U.S. 95 for two hours in Nez Perce County early Tuesday morning.

The pileup happened in dense fog at about 6:45 a.m. near milepost 313, as drivers were beginning to ascend the Lewiston grade.

According to Idaho State Police, a woman in a Subaru CrossTrek rear-ended a flat-bed truck amid the low visibility. The CrossTrek was then hit by a Toyota sedan, which was in turn struck by another Subaru. The driver of a fourth vehicle, a Chevy Cruz, braked abruptly to avoid the pileup, and was hit from behind by a Dodge vending truck.

The driver of the CrossTrek was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. No one else in any of the vehicles was unhurt.

The poor visibility due to the fog contributed to the chain reaction of wrecks, police say.

"Based on the weather conditions at the time no drivers were cited for the crash, however, all drivers were driving too fast for conditions to react properly and avoid the collision," ISP wrote in a release.

All of those involved were wearing seatbelts. U.S. 95 is back open to traffic.

