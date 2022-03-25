Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Gooding County

ISP said the woman was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when it was struck by a semi at a stop sign on SH46 at milepost 116.

GOODING COUNTY, Idaho — A woman from Gooding was killed Friday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Gooding County, Idaho State Police (ISP) announced.

ISP said the 54-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when it was struck by a semi at a stop sign on SH46 at milepost 116.

The 2007 Freightliner semi traveling west on 1400 South was driven by a 58-year-old man from Gooding hauling a trailer loaded with manure. ISP said the semi appears to have run the stop sign.

The collision occurred at about 1:52 p.m. Friday. The driver of the Dodge died at the scene.

ISP said the woman was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Freightliner semi was not wearing a seatbelt.

Friday's collision in Gooding County is under investigation, after ISP said evidence found at the scene indicates drugs may have been involved in the fatal crash.

SH46 was blocked for about two hours for assistance by emergency responders and to clear the scene, according to ISP.

