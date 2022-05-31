Shoshone Falls After Dark returns

This year's lights are comprised of newer, more capable LED models, which allow for better color coverage, efficiency, and the ability to program color changes.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Shoshone Falls will once again illuminate southern Idaho with the Shoshone Falls After Dark light show, starting June 3.

Southern Idaho Tourism, along with Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, have partnered with David Henry, a professional lighting artist, to immerse visitors in lights, music and the natural beauty of Shoshone Falls.

This year's lights are comprised of newer and more capable LED models, which allow for better color coverage, efficiency and a greater ability to program color changes. This time, they are also adding more lights so more of the park becomes part of the show.

According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director, Melissa Barry, this year's water levels made the annual flows uncertain.

"We've been in close contact with officials awaiting their decision," Barry said. "We are incredibly grateful for Idaho Power's partnership earlier in May and that we'll be able to feature additional nights in June."

The May preview nights sold out quickly, and Shoshone Falls will be flowing even more during both the day and night. Shoshone Falls opens for ticketed entry from June 3-12.

Barry said the bigger flows, reaching nearly 1,000 cubic feet per second versus the May preview's 300 CFS, will make the lights brighter and put water on the right side of the falls.

"The Snake River provides a lifeline to many industries in Southern Idaho," Barry said. "The annual flows provide a great deal of benefit to the river and we are happy to showcase the falls with bigger water."

For more details and ticket information, visit the southern Idaho tourism website, which will be updated each day with news about available nights and flows.

There is limited space in the park, so Barry advises patrons to purchase tickets in advance.

"The rainbow falls have become a favorite by visitors and locals," Barry said. "This May's preview nights with lower water levels sold out quickly, so we expect a lot of interest with bigger flows."

Chief marketing officer at Idaho Central Credit Union, Michael Watson, said the financial institution is excited to help bring this popular attraction back for the second consecutive year and hopes it will become an annual tradition.

"Shoshone Falls After Dark has really taken off," Watson said. "We are looking forward to being part of it again and showing off one of Idaho's best spots."

Shoshone Falls stands 212 feet tall, 36 feet higher than Niagara Falls, and is renowned as the "Niagara of the West".

The lights run until 11 p.m. every night, and food vendors will be set up for drinks and snacks. Visitors can also visit the Shoshone Falls After Dark website for information on advance vehicle passes, light sneak peeks, and more information on what to expect.

Barry said to stay tuned for announcements about the 2022 Lights & Lasers Festival in the fall.

