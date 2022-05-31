Nampa man wins $1 million lottery prize

Idaho Lottery announced a man from Nampa won the first million-dollar top prize from the Mega Bucks scratch game.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Idaho Lottery announced on Tuesday that Mark Wood of Nampa won a one-million-dollar prize from the Mega Bucks scratch game.

"I hadn't bought a scratch ticket in a year," Wood said when he claimed the million-dollar top prize. "A buddy of mine had been playing this game, so yesterday when I was looking for something to do, I thought I'd give it a try. So, I bought just one."

After winning, Wood said he could not believe his luck.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack.” Wood said. “I wore the ticket out with my eyes looking over it and checking it again and again. I didn't get a lot of sleep either."

Wood is a third-generation Idaho family business owner with his brothers in Nampa.

"I never thought I'd win something like this. I won $100 on a Powerball ticket once, but that was it. This has a lot more zeroes to it," Wood said.

After winning, Wood said he is working with his financial advisor, but that he might end up taking an extended vacation with his prize money.

Wood purchased his winning Mega Bucks ticket from the Stinker store on 12th street in Nampa.

Stinker Stores receives a $20,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.

Idaho Lottery said that Mega Bucks is the lottery’s first-ever $50 scratch ticket. This was the first million-dollar top prize in the game, but there is one more million-dollar top prize available to win.

Watch more Local News: