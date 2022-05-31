Boys & Girls Club providing kids free summer meals in Garden City

All children between the ages of 1 and 18 may utilize the organization's summer meals, regardless of membership status with the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County announced Tuesday it will provide free summer meals to children in Garden City, beginning June 7.

All children between the ages of 1 and 18 may utilize the organization's summer meals, regardless of membership status with the Boys & Girls Club.

The free lunches will be served at Pam Beaumont Park, Monday through Friday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The program starts on June 7 and runs through August 5.

Pam Beaumont Park, formerly known as Riverfront Park, is located at 7559 West Riverside Drive in Garden City. Boys & Girls Club of Ada County will prepare all meals at its Moseley Center.

Children utilizing the summer program must eat the meals at Pam Beaumont Park, according to Tuesday's news release.

“The summer is a particularly vulnerable time for kids who rely on free or reduced-price meals during the school year,” Boys & Girls Club of Ada County Nutrition Director, Tracy Yost said. “At Boys & Girls Clubs, we know that children who receive daily nutrition are set up to succeed. That’s why we’re grateful to partner with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) to provide free access to free healthy meals when school’s out for summer."

According to the Boys & Girls Club of America, one out of six children in the United States struggle with food insecurity.

For children on free or reduced lunches at school, the risk of going hungry during the summer break is especially high.

For more information, visit the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County's website by clicking here.

