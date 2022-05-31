Early morning fire extinguished through collaborative effort from local fire departments

Around 4:30 a.m., the department received reports of smoke in the area. Once crews responded, they found the structure on fire and began efforts to suppress it.

The department received a call around 4:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen who reported seeing smoke. Once crews responded, they found a structure on fire and immediately began efforts to suppress the fire, according to the fire department.

The Caldwell Fire Department posted to Facebook saying:

"Please use caution on Cleveland Blvd (west of Ustick and Cleveland Intersection). Caldwell Fire is on scene of a structure fire."

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm and Caldwell Fire requested help from the Nampa and Mid-Star (Middleton and Star) Fire Departments. Through the combined efforts, crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported, but a fire investigation is currently ongoing.

