Meridian Fire Department breaks ground on new station

MERIDIAN, Idaho — To improve its response time in southeast Meridian, the Meridian Fire Department broke ground on its seventh fire station Tuesday.

Fire Station #7 is planned to be a 11,500 square-foot facility, built to reduce firefighter's carcinogen exposure, according to the Meridian Fire Department (MFD).

The new station, which is expected to be open for full operations by fall 2023, includes a firefighter work area, day room, kitchen, fitness area and six sleeping rooms for Meridian firefighters. Fire Station #7 is also designed for three fire engine bays and areas for equipment and decontamination.

"These facilities are essential to maintaining Meridian's status as the West's premier community to live, work, and raise a family," Meridian Fire Chief, Kris Blume said. "I am thankful to live and work in a community that holds its first responders in such high regard."

MFD said the new station is designed for better ventilation and the reduced carcinogen exposure will reduce the risk of cancer for firefighters.

Fire Station #7 will include sinks at each entry to the living area, to prevent cross-transfer to skin after fire exposure. Solid surface flooring in the living quarters is designed to reduce exposure to hazards from firefighters' boots and shoes.

MFD plans to begin hiring firefighters for the new station in October 2022, with approval of its Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

The new Meridian station, located at 2385 East Lake Hazel Road, will be built on land provided by the Meridian Rural Fire District.

Meridian Mayor Robert Simison, Blume and those involved in the construction process attended Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony. The ceremony can be viewed on the City of Meridian's Facebook page below:

