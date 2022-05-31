Antiques Roadshow makes stop at Idaho Botanical Garden

The show is one of PBS's most-watched ongoing series, with this summer being the 27th production tour.

BOISE, Idaho — The Antiques Roadshow is making a stop in Boise at the Idaho Botanical Garden, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today.

The show is one of PBS's most-watched ongoing series, and this summer marks the show's 27th production tour.

"The magic of a roadshow event is the serendipitous moments captured by our cameras, and we're ready to discover Boise's treasures during our day at Idaho Botanical Garden," said Marsha Bemko, the executive producer for the series.

At the appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles from the leading auction houses and independent dealers in the country. Ticketed guests are invited to bring an item to be appraised, but no more than two items are allowed.

Vehicles, stamps, stock certificates, paper currency, coins, bicycles, tools, fossils, glass fire extinguishers, and explosives or hazardous materials will not be accepted for appraisal.

Admission to the show is free, but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance. Tickets won't be available at the door.

Dollies and carts are not permitted at this event, but small rolling suitcases with rubber wheels will be accepted.

To maintain health and safety, all production events will follow the Antiques Roadshow COVID-19 policies, with most of the appraisals and filming to take place outdoors. Event requirements could change based on CDC recommendations.

People can learn more about the sweepstakes and see a complete list of entry rules, here.

The deadline for entry was Monday, March 21.

For more information on Antiques Roadshow events, visit the show's FAQ page or call 888-762-3749.

