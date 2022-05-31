Meridian hosting 11 free outdoor summer movie nights

Every Friday evening from June 10 to August 19, the community is invited to bring their blankets and chairs to Settlers Park for 11 free movies on the big screen.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — With sunny summer nights on the horizon, Meridian Parks and Recreation is bringing back Sparklight Movie Night for its 16th season.

Every Friday evening from June 10 to August 19, the community is invited to bring their blankets and chairs to Settlers Park in Meridian to enjoy 11 movies on the big screen.

"Movies in the park have become a summer tradition for families. We are excited to invite our city's new community members to join us," Recreation Coordinator of Meridian Parks & Recreation, Renee White said.

The Meridian movie nights are scheduled to begin at dusk, with various activities happening before the action starts on screen. The pre-movie activities are hosted by rotating sponsors, according to Tuesday's news release.

Movie attendees can also enjoy Settlers Park's Adventure Island Playground, which includes Idaho's first universally-accessible playground area, a climbing rock, sound garden and splash pad.

Each Friday evening, the movies will be projected on a 30-foot inflatable screen. A roped-off seating area in Settlers Park will be designated for the community to set up blankets and chairs.

Meridian Parks and Recreation said blankets and low-backed chairs are encouraged for front-row seating. If you plan to sit towards the back or on the sides of the crowd, regular chairs are permitted.

After dark, Settlers Park is closed outside the borders of the movie night seating area. The City of Meridian asks parents to avoid dropping youth off at the event without supervision.

The 11 free, outdoor movie nights are sponsored by Sparklight, the College of Western Idaho, Advanced Therapy Care and VCI Audio Entertainment.

For the full Sparklight Movie Night Schedule, click here.

Watch more Local News: