Community invited to annual Scentsy Christmas Lights ceremony

"We're excited to provide a fun and free event to our community— something families can enjoy together as they celebrate the holidays."

BOISE, Idaho — The 6th annual Christmas Lights ceremony is kicking off Friday night at the Scentsy headquarters in Meridian.

During the ceremony from 6 - 8 p.m., Scentsy will light up dozens of trees on its Meridian campus; more than 900,000 beautiful lights will illuminate the property, along with a 250-foot light tunnel that has become a crowd favorite.

Scentsy is also bringing back its 75-foot-tall Christmas tree to add to the light display, which is free for the public to enjoy.

From 5:30 - 8 p.m., food trucks will be on-site to cook up some of the best food in the Treasure Valley.

"It's the type of experience that's bound to fill you with holiday spirit," said Scentsy Chief of Staff Sam Johnson. "We're excited to provide a fun and free event to our community— something families can enjoy together as they celebrate the holidays. We love the opportunity to gather together and turn the lights on with this tradition."

Scentsy President and Interim CEO, Dan Orchard, will kick off the event with a countdown that begins at 6:15 p.m. near the Scentsy Clocktower.

From sunset to sunrise, the outdoor lights will be on full display and will run all winter long, till Jan. 16, 2023. Porta potties are available at the campus, which is located at 2901 E. Pine Avenue in Meridian.

Watch more Local News: