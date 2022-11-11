Pomerelle Mountain Resort opening before Thanksgiving

ALBION, Idaho — The southern Idaho ski resort Pomerelle Mountain, located south of Burley, will be open before Thanksgiving this year starting Nov. 18.
With the snow just recently falling over Idaho and the drop in temperature, head of Mountain Operations Zack Alexander said he is confident that the cold weather will preserve the snow the area has received, a news release said.
The resort will be ope weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and will begin daily operations on Dec. 16, followed by night operations, starting Dec. 17.
Night skiing will run 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the news release said.
The lodge, cafeteria, rental shop and on-snow school will all be in full operation.
Other ski areas:
- Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will open hike park Nov. 19; lifts to begin turning Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving Day).
- Also Nov. 24, Sun Valley Resort (Dec. 9 for Dollar Mountain).
- Nov. 25: Brundage Mountain; Kelly Canyon near Ririe; Silver Mountain near Kellogg; Schweitzer near Sandpoint (sneak preview Nov. 19-20; daily operations start Nov. 25).
- Dec. 9: Tamarack Resort
- Dec. 15: Soldier Mountain (Magic Carpet area to open Nov. 25)
- Dec. 16: Pebble Creek Ski Area near Inkom
- Dec. 17: Little Ski Hill in McCall (Half of cross-country trail system at Bear Basin Nordic Center is already open); Rotarun Ski Area near Hailey
- Dec. 26: Cottonwood Butte
