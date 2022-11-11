x
Pomerelle Mountain Resort opening before Thanksgiving

The southern Idaho resort will open on Nov. 18.
ALBION, Idaho — The southern Idaho ski resort Pomerelle Mountain, located south of Burley, will be open before Thanksgiving this year starting Nov. 18.

With the snow just recently falling over Idaho and the drop in temperature, head of Mountain Operations Zack Alexander said he is confident that the cold weather will preserve the snow the area has received, a news release said.

The resort will be ope weekends from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and will begin daily operations on Dec. 16, followed by night operations, starting Dec. 17.

Night skiing will run 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the news release said. 

The lodge, cafeteria, rental shop and on-snow school will all be in full operation.

