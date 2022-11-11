Here's are the opening plans for Spokane, North Idaho ski resorts

After snowfall this week, some ski resorts will open early for the season across the Inland Northwest and North Idaho.

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Some ski resorts in the Spokane area and North Idaho are planning to open this weekend and others through the month, as the next chance of snow is expected to arrive on Thursday, even though it's minimal.

Five ski resorts around the Inland Northwest are not yet fully open this season as they haven't received enough snow. Some are expecting to update their social media sites as the weather changes.

Last year, most of the ski resorts in Spokane and North Idaho opened at the beginning of December between Dec. 2 and Dec. 10.

Here is where Washington and Idaho ski resorts stand on their opening dates for the season:

Washington

49 Degrees North

49 Degrees North opened Friday, Nov.11. Operations will continue from Friday through Sunday. The ski resort plans to operate the Northern Spirit Express (Chair 1), Payday (Chair 3), the Sunrise Quad (Chair 5), and the Gold Fever Conveyor from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. each day.

The fall season pass sale is on through Nov. 15.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park is opening until Dec. 3, depending on the snow level that accumulates through the month.

People can attend the Inlander’s Winter Party on Friday, November 11, from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. -7 p.m. to get their ski seasonal tickets in advance.

The ski resort will also offer a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Lodge 2.

North Idaho

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

With more than 3 feet of natural snowfall and a head start on snowmaking, the Schweitzer ski resort near Sandpoint is opening early for a bonus weekend of skiing and riding from Nov. 19-20.

Silver Mountain

According to the Silver Mountain Facebook page, the ski resort's projected opening date is Friday, Nov. 25.

Lookout Pass

Lookout Pass will open chairs 1 and 4 on Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov.13, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Opening weekend rates are $35 for adults and military, college students, youth and seniors ages 62 to 79 pay $25.

The Loft Pub, food service and snowsports school will also open. The season pass sale runs thru Nov. 18.

