LIST: Ski resorts delay openings and closing dates across the Inland Northwest this weekend

Snow showers are predicted to start this weekend, but that snow won't be enough for ski resorts to open. Here is the list of ski resorts’ openings and delay dates.

SPOKANE, Wash. — As warmer temperatures showed at the begging of December across the Inland Northwest, many ski resort are postponing their opening days for the season.

Snow on the slopes is melting and is no longer enough to sustain any skiing or snowboarding. Some snow showers are expected to start this weekend, but that snow won't be enough to allow ski resorts to open.

Here in the Inland Northwest there are five different ski resorts within a two-hour drive or less of Spokane, that started selling their ski seasonal tickets and some will be opening for their guests to pick up and chill out on their lodges.

Here is the list of ski resorts’ opening dates:

North Idaho

Schweitzer Mountain Resort, near Sandpoint, will be reopening Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021 with daily limited operations. The resort will be open its Basin Express chairlift serving only Midway. Midweek tickets are available for purchase at the resort. Weekend access until Dec. 22 is limited for passholders and lodging guests only until the resort can reopen more of its lifts.

Silver Mountain will be opening its scenic gondola rides only this weekend, from from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lookout Pass will be opening next weekend, Dec. 10-12, as the weather forecast shows snow storms will arrive next week.

Lookout Pass advises people to keep checking the snow report on Lookout website or their Facebook page. That's where the resort will post the most updated opening information.

Washington

49 Degrees North is not anticipating being open this weekend. People are advised to keep an eye on weather conditions and check the 49 Degrees North website for an opening date. However, the ski resort is having season pass pick ups available at their ticket office from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The resort will be opening its lodge and Boomtown Bar on Saturday, Dec 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., for guest that want to stop by and pick up their ski tickets and grab a warm coffee or a drink.

Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park will be opening its guest services and the Foggy Bottom Lounge on Saturday, Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.