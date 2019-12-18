BOISE, Idaho — It is the season of giving, but the Salvation Army is facing a meat shortage.



The organization say they don't have enough protein to distribute this week.



The Salvation Army has already served about 1,200 families but the say they are about 100 turkeys short of what they need.



It does not have to be a turkey, they would also accept ham or chicken donations.

If you want to help the Salvation Army out, you can drop off some meat at their main facility located at 9492 West Emerald Street in Boise. They are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



