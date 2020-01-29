Idaho 55 reopens between Boise and Horseshoe Bend after rollover

Drivers should look out for dense fog and ice in the area, according to Idaho State Police.

HORSESHOE BEND, IDAHO, Idaho — Idaho 55 is back open after an early-morning rollover between Boise and Horseshoe Bend Wednesday.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. near milemarker 59, just south of Horseshoe Bend.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash, according to Idaho State Police, and no one was hurt.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were shut down for about an hour as emergency crews worked.