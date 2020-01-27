More than 1,000 without power in Boise after State Street crash

BOISE, Idaho — More than 1,000 people are without power in Boise Monday morning after a car wreck sparked a major outage.
The crash happened on State Street near North Lander Street just before 1 a.m.
The wreck initially knocked out power to nearly 3,000 customers, but crews had gotten electricity restored to all but 1,025 people by 6 a.m.
Idaho Power is on scene now, and says the outage is expected to be over by about 7 a.m.
According to Ada County dispatch, there were no major injuries in the wreck. Traffic on State Street is currently down to one lane as repair crews work in the area.
