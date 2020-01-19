18-year-old dead after two car crash near Twin Lakes, Idaho

Idaho State Police confirmed death of Andrew S. Lucas while three other people were hospitalized.

One person died while three others were hospitalized in a two car crash near Twin Lakes Idaho on Saturday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, Tytus W. Aske, 18, of Spirit Lake Idaho was travelling southbound when he lost control of his car, slid broadside in the northbound lane and collided with a pickup truck driven by Ronnie L. Vaugn, 68.

Idaho State Police said that Aske's passenger Andrew S. Lucas, 18 of Rathdrum, Idaho was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vaugn and passenger Debra A. Vaughn, 65 of Priest River were transported to Kootenai Health.