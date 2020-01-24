Wrong-way driver causes 9-car pileup on I-84

Christian Salgado, 28, was arrested for excessive DUI and an open container violation.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Nampa man is facing charges after police say he drove into oncoming traffic on Interstate 84 Thursday night, causing a chain-reaction of crashes involving eight other vehicles.

Christian Neftali Salgado, 28, is charged with a misdemeanor excessive DUI and an open container violation.

According to Idaho State Police, the wrong-way crash happened at 7:12 p.m. at mile marker 29, near Caldwell.

Salgado was driving east in the westbound lanes of I-84 when he hit an oncoming Toyota Camry. The collision caused a chain reaction of wrecks involving seven other vehicles.

Luckily, no one in any of the cars was hurt. All nine drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time, police say.

The pileup blocked both westbound lanes of I-84 for about an hour, while the right lane remained blocked for about 45 minutes after that.