Rocky Mountain HS takes precautions after empty ammo magazine is found outside school

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Rocky Mountain High School went into hall check Wednesday during the noon hour after a student returning from lunch turned in an empty ammunition magazine.

A caller told KTVB that they had heard someone found a loaded magazine for a 9-millimeter pistol. West Ada School District chief of staff Niki Scheppers confirmed the magazine -- sometimes called a "clip" -- was for a 9-millimeter, but she said it did not contain any ammunition.

Rocky Mountain went into hall check "out of an abundance of caution" and under advisement from the Meridian Police Department," Scheppers said.

In hall check, students return to classrooms, follow instructions, do not open the door, and continue with normal class activities, according to Idaho Standard Command Responses for Schools.

Wednesday's incident at Rocky Mountain does not appear to be linked to the wave of hoax threats that had multiple schools in southern Idaho and several other states going into lockdown a week ago in response to what turned out to be false reports of an active shooter, called in from another state.

