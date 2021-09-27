Propane tank explodes in Boise, sends one to hospital

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

BOISE, Idaho — A propane tank in the back of a pickup truck exploded in Boise on Monday. The incident injured one person.

Boise Fire Dept. received reports of a hazmat situation on the 4900 block of West Fairview Avenue in Boise at approximately 3:30 p.m. An hour earlier, a propane tank sitting in the back of a truck exploded.

When crews arrived, they discovered a second cylinder in the back of the truck that also sustained damage, according to Boise Fire Division Chief Steve Rasulo.

One person was hurt in the explosion. The person initially refused treatment but later started to not feel well and was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The identity of the person injured has not been released at this time.

"Due to the other tank having some damage and leaking, our hazmat team came in and determined that we needed to take that problem away, so they're doing a technique that's called flaring," Rasulo explained. "So they've basically attached a line to that damaged tank and are burning that tank off to mitigate all the propane that's in the tank."

Rasulo said propane has a tendency to create quite a bit of damage, but only one vehicle was damaged. The pickup truck was ultimately totaled.

The cause of the explosion is currently under investigation.

Boise Fire is responding to a hazmat situation on the 4900 block of W. Fairview Ave. Around 2:30pm a propane tank in the back of a pickup truck exploded at that location. One person received non-life threatening injuries and the vehicle was totaled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/nPKyz0y36J — Boise Fire Dept. (@BoiseFire) September 27, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: