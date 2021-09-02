Man in custody after 9-hour Nampa standoff

Police say a gunshot was fired from inside the home during the standoff.

NAMPA, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested Thursday morning after an overnight standoff with police in Nampa that stretched on for more than nine hours.

Officer went out to a house in the 600 block of Lone Star Road at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday after receiving information that 42-year-old Mason Yant was there. Yant was anted on warrants for heroin trafficking and violating his parole in a 2017 drug trafficking case.

Nampa Police say they had gotten information that Yant might have a gun with him at the residence. When officers arrived, multiple people in the home - including Yant - refused to come out.

The Nampa Police Tactical Response Team responded to the address to negotiate with the occupants. After midnight, two people came out and surrendered, police say, but Yant stayed inside.

The department said in a release that one gunshot appears to have been fired from the house during the standoff. No officers were hurt, and none of them fired their guns during the incident.

Yant was ultimately taken into custody at 5:37 a.m. Thursday. It's unclear if he surrendered to police or officers went into the home to capture him.

The suspect was taken to the hospital to be cleared medically, then booked into the Canyon County Jail. An investigation into the gunshot is still underway.

