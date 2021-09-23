Car hit by train in Boise; 2 hurt

The pair in the car suffered only minor injuries, according to Boise Fire.

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were hurt Thursday afternoon after their car was struck by a train in Boise.

The collision happened at about 1:20 p.m. near Kootenai and Pico streets, just off of Federal Way.

The car appears to have been pushed off the tracks by the impact. The intersection with the railroad tracks and Kootenai Street has a railroad sign and flashing lights, but does not have mechanical arms that come down to prevent drivers from pulling forward when a train is coming.

The Boise Police Department tweeted that the driver, based on video evidence, disobeyed the traffic signs to stop and the train crashed into the passenger side of the car.

According to Boise Fire, both people in the car suffered only minor injuries. They were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The train is currently stopped on the tracks while the collision is investigated. It's unclear how long it will be before the tracks are cleared.

