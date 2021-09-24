One officer wounded in shootout with suspect in Caldwell

The officer was shot in the wrist while responding to a call about a suicidal man on Linden Street.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A Caldwell Police office was injured in a shooting Thursday evening after responding to a call about a suicidal man.

The shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of East Linden Street. Officers were sent out to the home after a report that a suicidal person was inside, officials say, but as soon as they arrived, the man began shooting at them from inside the home.

One officer was hit in the wrist. Caldwell Police returned fire at the shooter, but he barricaded himself inside.

After negotiation, the man surrendered and was taken into custody. The suspect was not injured in the exchange of gunfire.

The injured officer was treated for his gunshot wound at a local hospital, then released Thursday night. Neither the suspect's name nor the name of the officer has been released.

The suspect has been booked into the Canyon County Jail, police say.

The Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Nampa Police Department, has been called in to investigate.

