Coroner identifies man shot and killed by Nampa Police

The department says the 53-year-old pulled out a gun as officers approached him.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Canyon County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a Nampa man who was shot by police officers last week.

According to Nampa Police, a 911 caller reported to dispatchers that Fomin had pulled a gun as they drove by, then chased after their car with the gun in his hand.

Officers found the man near Sherman Avenue and Banner Street a short time later. As police approached him, the department says, Fomin pulled a gun and the officers opened fire.

Fomin died at the scene. Officials have not said whether he fired his gun.

The Critical Incident Task Force has been activated, and the shooting remains under investigation.

