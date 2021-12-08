Garden City Police release bodycam video from deadly April shooting

The officers were responding to a domestic violence call; the prosecutor who reviewed an investigation of the incident ruled that their actions were justified.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The actions of Garden City police officers who shot and killed a man on April 13 while responding to a domestic violence call were justified, the prosecutor who reviewed the Critical Incident Task Force investigation has ruled.

On Thursday, police released body-camera video from the three officers involved in the incident.

The officers shot Thomas Bunde, 58, after they say Bunde pointed a gun at them.

They were at Bunde's home after receiving a call about a domestic disturbance.

Thomas Bunde's wife, Vicky, was on the front steps. Police said she told the officers she was not hurt, and no weapons were involved. She also said she had scratched her husband, who was inside the house and, she said, may have needed medical attention.

The officers said when they knocked on the door, Bunde opened the door and was calm, then pointed a revolver at one of the officers. That's when police fired, and shot Bunde five times.

The bodycam video shows one officer running back to his squad car to get a medical pack after the shooting.

The Garden City Police Dept. said that officer performed lifesaving measures while waiting for paramedics to arrive, but Bunde did not survive.

Investigators later found that the gun Bunde pointed at officers was unloaded.

Valley County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Naugle conducted a legal review of the CITF investigation and ruled that given the information the officers had at the time, the shooting was justified.

Because the involved Garden City police officers are witnesses in numerous ongoing cases in Ada County, Ada Co. Prosecutor Jan Bennetts declared a conflict and requested that all investigative reports be routed to Naugle for review and formal charging decisions. Again, Naugle has decided to not charge the officers.

Content Warning: The video below may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

