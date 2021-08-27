Man shot and killed by Nampa Police

The person who called 911 told dispatchers the man had chased after their car with a gun in his hand.

NAMPA, Idaho — One man is dead after he was shot by Nampa Police officers late Thursday night.

Officers were called out just before midnight to a report of a man with a gun walking in the street near Lincoln and Elder streets.

The person who called 911 told dispatchers that the suspect had pulled the gun out as the caller drove by, then chased after the car with the gun in his hand.

Officers got to the area and found the man near Sherman Avenue and Banner Street. As they approached him, police say, the suspect pulled out the gun.

The officers shot at the man, hitting and killing him.

Police have not said whether the suspect fired any shots.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, has been called in to investigate the shooting.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

Watch more Local News: