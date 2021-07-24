Boise Police: Officers shot and killed man who pointed a gun at them in alley

The officers had gone to check on a report of trespassing in someone's backyard on North 21st Street.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers shot and killed a man early Saturday morning in an alley northwest of downtown Boise.

The Boise Police Department said the officers "were forced to respond to what they believed was an immediate threat" to their lives.

At about 1:20 a.m. Saturday, the officers went to North 21st Street between W. Pleasanton Avenue and W. State Street after a caller reported someone had been trespassing and squatting for a couple of nights in a backyard.

Two officers were in an alley looking for that person when they approached him in a small, enclosed area, up against the building, lying on the ground.

The Boise Police Dept. said when officers asked the man to show his hands, he produced what appeared to be a handgun, pointed it toward the officers, who fired when the man did not respond to "quick commands" to drop the gun.

The officers began lifesaving measures and called for Ada County Paramedics.

The man died at the hospital.

One officer was treated for a "superficial wound," the Boise Police Dept. said.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office is leading an Ada County Critical Incident Task Force investigation of the shooting.

Video from officers' on-body cameras will be reviewed as part of that investigation, and is not yet being released.

The Boise Police Department and City of Boise Office of Police Accountability also will conduct separate investigations.

The names of the man who was killed or the officers involved have not been released.