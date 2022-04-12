1 dead in pickup rollover near Twin Falls

Police say the 77-year-old driver ran a stop sign just before the deadly collision.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho — One man was killed when his pickup overturned after a crash in Twin Falls County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. 2500 East at E. 3700 North.

According to Idaho State Police, a 77-year-old man from Rogerson was headed north in a Dodge pickup when he failed to yield at the stop sign. The pickup continued into the intersection, where it was hit on the driver's side by a Chevrolet Suburban driven by a a 54-year-old woman from Twin Falls.

The impact of the collision caused the pickup to roll and hit a telephone pole. The 77-year-old, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene.

The Chevrolet driver was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch more Local News: