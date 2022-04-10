Two injured in Bannock County car crash

According to police, the vehicle left the side of the road and hit a gravel embankment, went airborne, and struck another embankment.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating an accident that occurred at approximately 2:43 p.m. yesterday in Bannock County.

The driver of a Buick Park Avenue was driving northbound on Blaser Highway, about a mile north of US-30. According to police, the vehicle left the side of the road and hit a gravel embankment, went airborne, and struck another embankment.

The vehicle was occupied by a 20-year-old driver from Collage Grove, OR, and a 30-year-old from Pocatello.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital by air ambulance.

ISP has opened an investigation into the incident.

