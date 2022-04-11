Highway 93 closed due to multi-vehicle crash south of Twin Falls

Twin Falls Sherrif's Office reported that several semi-trucks are blocking the road and it will be closed for several hours.

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a multi-vehicle crash on US 93 at milepost 36, South of Twin Falls. The road is blocked between 3300 North Road and 3400 North Road in both directions.

Twin Falls Sherrif’s Office reported several semi-trucks blocking the roadway and that it will be closed for the next 4 to 5 hours. They also request drivers to slow down and to follow ITD traffic detour signs and instructions from officers.

